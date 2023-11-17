Zach Collins plus his San Antonio Spurs teammates match up versus the Sacramento Kings at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

In a 123-87 loss to the Thunder (his last action) Collins put up 13 points and eight rebounds.

Let's break down Collins' prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Zach Collins Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Points Prop: Over 13.5 (-120)

Over 13.5 (-120) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (-130)

Over 6.5 (-130) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+182)

Kings 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Kings were 25th in the league defensively last season, allowing 118.1 points per game.

The Kings gave up 42.2 rebounds on average last year, ninth in the NBA.

The Kings conceded 26.7 assists per game last season (28th in the NBA).

Defensively, the Kings conceded 12.5 made three-pointers per game last year, 18th in the league.

Zach Collins vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/2/2023 23 16 6 3 2 1 0 2/1/2023 19 14 1 3 0 0 0 1/15/2023 16 7 3 0 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.