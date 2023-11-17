The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Wichita County, Texas today, we've got what you need.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Wichita County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Wichita Christian School at Chillicothe High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Chillicothe, TX

Chillicothe, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Electra High School at Bellevue High School