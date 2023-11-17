Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school games happening in Victoria County, Texas this week.

    Friday

    Pharr-San-Juan-Alamo High School at Victoria East High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
    • Location: Corpus Christi, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Victoria West High School at Harlingen South High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 18
    • Location: Corpus Christi, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

