Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Uvalde County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Uvalde County, Texas, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Uvalde County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
McMullen County High School at Utopia High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Utopia, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.