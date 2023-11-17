Friday's contest between the UTEP Miners (3-0) and the Austin Peay Governors (2-1) at Don Haskins Center has a projected final score of 74-64 based on our computer prediction, with a favored UTEP squad securing the victory. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on November 17.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UTEP vs. Austin Peay Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: El Paso, Texas

El Paso, Texas Venue: Don Haskins Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

UTEP vs. Austin Peay Score Prediction

Prediction: UTEP 74, Austin Peay 64

Spread & Total Prediction for UTEP vs. Austin Peay

Computer Predicted Spread: UTEP (-9.8)

UTEP (-9.8) Computer Predicted Total: 138.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

UTEP Performance Insights

Last season, UTEP was 262nd in college basketball offensively (68.5 points scored per game) and 127th defensively (68.5 points allowed).

With 31.7 rebounds per game and 29.8 rebounds conceded, the Miners were 183rd and 90th in the nation, respectively, last season.

Last season UTEP was ranked 268th in the country in assists with 12 per game.

Last year, the Miners were seventh-worst in the nation in 3-point makes (4.9 per game) and fourth-worst in 3-point percentage (29.4%).

UTEP gave up 6.7 3-pointers per game and conceded 33.3% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 111th and 144th, respectively, in college basketball.

Last season, UTEP attempted 69.8% of its shots from inside the arc, and 30.2% from beyond it. In terms of makes, 80.2% of UTEP's baskets were 2-pointers, and 19.8% were 3-pointers.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.