The Oklahoma Sooners (1-0) will face the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Oklahoma Game Information

UT Rio Grande Valley Top Players (2022-23)

  • Justin Johnson: 20.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Will Johnston: 14.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Daylen Williams: 6.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Dima Zdor: 8.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Ahren Freeman: 8.8 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Oklahoma Top Players (2022-23)

  • Tanner Groves: 10.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Grant Sherfield: 15.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Jalen Hill: 9.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Milos Uzan: 7.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jacob Groves: 6.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Oklahoma Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Oklahoma Rank Oklahoma AVG UT Rio Grande Valley AVG UT Rio Grande Valley Rank
280th 67.7 Points Scored 78.7 28th
97th 67.5 Points Allowed 78.2 350th
278th 30.0 Rebounds 33.8 61st
341st 6.0 Off. Rebounds 8.9 142nd
219th 7.0 3pt Made 6.9 229th
179th 13.0 Assists 15.8 21st
249th 12.5 Turnovers 15.6 359th

