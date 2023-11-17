How to Watch UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Oklahoma on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Oklahoma Sooners (3-0) hope to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (1-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.
UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Oklahoma Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UT Rio Grande Valley Stats Insights
- The Vaqueros shot at a 46.9% clip from the field last season, 3.7 percentage points greater than the 43.2% shooting opponents of the Sooners averaged.
- Last season, UT Rio Grande Valley had a 13-6 record in games the team collectively shot better than 43.2% from the field.
- The Vaqueros were the 61st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Sooners finished 341st.
- The Vaqueros put up an average of 78.7 points per game last year, 11.2 more points than the 67.5 the Sooners gave up.
- When it scored more than 67.5 points last season, UT Rio Grande Valley went 14-7.
UT Rio Grande Valley Home & Away Comparison
- At home, UT Rio Grande Valley put up 84.5 points per game last season, 13.2 more than it averaged away (71.3).
- At home, the Vaqueros gave up 73.3 points per game, 11.9 fewer points than they allowed on the road (85.2).
- Beyond the arc, UT Rio Grande Valley knocked down fewer triples away (6.1 per game) than at home (7.3) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (33.8%) than at home (33.9%) as well.
UT Rio Grande Valley Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Southwestern Adventist
|W 110-59
|UTRGV Fieldhouse
|11/10/2023
|South Dakota
|L 100-79
|Sanford Sports Pentagon
|11/14/2023
|@ TCU
|L 88-55
|Schollmaier Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ Oklahoma
|-
|Lloyd Noble Center
|11/20/2023
|North American
|-
|UTRGV Fieldhouse
|11/24/2023
|Hawaii
|-
|Acrisure Arena
