The Oklahoma Sooners (3-0) hope to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (1-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Oklahoma Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma

Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other WAC Games

UT Rio Grande Valley Stats Insights

The Vaqueros shot at a 46.9% clip from the field last season, 3.7 percentage points greater than the 43.2% shooting opponents of the Sooners averaged.

Last season, UT Rio Grande Valley had a 13-6 record in games the team collectively shot better than 43.2% from the field.

The Vaqueros were the 61st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Sooners finished 341st.

The Vaqueros put up an average of 78.7 points per game last year, 11.2 more points than the 67.5 the Sooners gave up.

When it scored more than 67.5 points last season, UT Rio Grande Valley went 14-7.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UT Rio Grande Valley Home & Away Comparison

At home, UT Rio Grande Valley put up 84.5 points per game last season, 13.2 more than it averaged away (71.3).

At home, the Vaqueros gave up 73.3 points per game, 11.9 fewer points than they allowed on the road (85.2).

Beyond the arc, UT Rio Grande Valley knocked down fewer triples away (6.1 per game) than at home (7.3) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (33.8%) than at home (33.9%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UT Rio Grande Valley Upcoming Schedule