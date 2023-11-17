Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Tom Green County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in Tom Green County, Texas and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Tom Green County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lake View High School at Andrews High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Andrews, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bronte High School at Grape Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on November 17
- Location: San Angelo, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
