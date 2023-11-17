The UTSA Roadrunners (1-2) battle the Texas State Bobcats (1-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Strahan Arena. It tips at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN+.

Texas State vs. UTSA Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Strahan Arena in San Marcos, Texas

Strahan Arena in San Marcos, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Texas State Stats Insights

The Bobcats shot 44.2% from the field last season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 45.1% the Roadrunners allowed to opponents.

Texas State had a 9-5 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 45.1% from the field.

The Bobcats were the 283rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Roadrunners finished 178th.

Last year, the 66 points per game the Bobcats recorded were 10.6 fewer points than the Roadrunners allowed (76.6).

Texas State had a 3-0 record last season when putting up more than 76.6 points.

Texas State Home & Away Comparison

Texas State scored 66.1 points per game at home last season. In road games, it averaged 63.9 points per contest.

The Bobcats surrendered 68.2 points per game last year in home games, which was 1.6 more points than they allowed in road games (66.6).

When playing at home, Texas State averaged 0.2 fewer threes per game (4.1) than away from home (4.3). It also had a worse three-point percentage at home (28.9%) compared to away from home (30%).

Texas State Upcoming Schedule