Texas A&M vs. Oral Roberts: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 17
The No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies (3-0) and the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (1-2) play in a game with no set line at Reed Arena on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Texas A&M vs. Oral Roberts Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network+
- Where: College Station, Texas
- Venue: Reed Arena
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Texas A&M Betting Records & Stats
- Texas A&M won 22 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 11 times.
- Oral Roberts (13-16-0 ATS) covered the spread 66.7% of the time, 21.9% less often than Texas A&M (22-11-0) last season.
Texas A&M vs. Oral Roberts Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Texas A&M
|72.8
|156.1
|66.5
|136.7
|138.8
|Oral Roberts
|83.3
|156.1
|70.2
|136.7
|153.7
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Texas A&M Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Aggies put up only 2.6 more points per game (72.8) than the Golden Eagles gave up (70.2).
- Texas A&M had a 12-4 record against the spread and a 13-4 record overall last season when putting up more than 70.2 points.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Texas A&M vs. Oral Roberts Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Texas A&M
|22-11-0
|15-18-0
|Oral Roberts
|13-16-0
|12-17-0
Texas A&M vs. Oral Roberts Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Texas A&M
|Oral Roberts
|15-1
|Home Record
|16-0
|7-4
|Away Record
|11-4
|12-3-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-4-0
|7-3-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-9-0
|73.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|88.2
|73.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|79.7
|5-10-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-5-0
|6-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-9-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.