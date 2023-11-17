The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (0-1) face the Texas A&M Aggies (1-0) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Reed Arena. This clash will start at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Texas A&M vs. Oral Roberts Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Friday, November 17 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas A&M Top Players (2022-23)

Wade Taylor IV: 16.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Tyrece Radford: 13.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Dexter Dennis: 9.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Henry Coleman III: 9.0 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.0 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Julius Marble: 9.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Oral Roberts Top Players (2022-23)

Max Abmas: 21.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

21.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Connor Vanover: 12.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 3.1 BLK

12.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 3.1 BLK Kareem Thompson: 8.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Issac McBride: 11.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Carlos Jurgens: 9.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas A&M vs. Oral Roberts Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Texas A&M Rank Texas A&M AVG Oral Roberts AVG Oral Roberts Rank 149th 72.8 Points Scored 83.3 3rd 71st 66.5 Points Allowed 70.2 179th 54th 34.0 Rebounds 34.2 49th 19th 10.9 Off. Rebounds 7.7 256th 299th 6.2 3pt Made 10.7 2nd 221st 12.5 Assists 14.7 62nd 175th 11.8 Turnovers 9.0 6th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.