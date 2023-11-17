The No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies (3-0) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when hosting the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (1-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Reed Arena. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Texas A&M vs. Oral Roberts Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas
  • TV: SEC Network+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Texas A&M Stats Insights

  • The Aggies made 43.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.6 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles allowed to their opponents (41.6%).
  • Texas A&M went 17-2 when it shot better than 41.6% from the field.
  • The Golden Eagles ranked 49th in rebounding in college basketball, the Aggies finished 54th.
  • Last year, the Aggies scored 72.8 points per game, only 2.6 more points than the 70.2 the Golden Eagles gave up.
  • Texas A&M went 13-4 last season when scoring more than 70.2 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Texas A&M Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively, Texas A&M scored 73.1 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 73.7 points per game in road games.
  • In 2022-23, the Aggies surrendered 60.5 points per game at home. In road games, they allowed 67.0.
  • When it comes to three-pointers, Texas A&M was well balanced at home and when playing on the road last season, averaging 6.3 per game no matter the location. Meanwhile, it posteded a 34.0% three-point percentage in home games and a 33.0% clip when playing on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas A&M Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Texas A&M-Commerce W 78-46 Reed Arena
11/10/2023 @ Ohio State W 73-66 Value City Arena
11/14/2023 @ SMU W 79-66 Moody Coliseum
11/17/2023 Oral Roberts - Reed Arena
11/23/2023 Penn State - ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/29/2023 @ Virginia - John Paul Jones Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.