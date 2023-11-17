How to Watch the Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Texas Tech Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-0) aim to extend a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (2-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Texas A&M-Commerce Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Texas Tech 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Lions scored an average of 65.6 points per game last year, just 1.2 fewer points than the 66.8 the Red Raiders gave up to opponents.
- Texas A&M-Commerce had a 7-4 record last season when allowing fewer than 68.9 points.
- Last year, the 68.9 points per game the Red Raiders put up were only 0.2 fewer points than the Lions gave up (69.1).
- Texas Tech had an 8-4 record last season when scoring more than 69.1 points.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Texas A&M-Commerce Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|LeTourneau
|W 96-41
|Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
|11/10/2023
|UNT Dallas
|W 80-56
|Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
|11/15/2023
|@ New Mexico
|L 75-74
|The Pit
|11/17/2023
|@ Texas Tech
|-
|United Supermarkets Arena
|11/20/2023
|Utah Tech
|-
|Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
|11/29/2023
|@ Washington State
|-
|Beasley Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.