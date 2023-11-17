The Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-0) aim to extend a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (2-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup

Texas A&M-Commerce Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Texas Tech 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Lions scored an average of 65.6 points per game last year, just 1.2 fewer points than the 66.8 the Red Raiders gave up to opponents.
  • Texas A&M-Commerce had a 7-4 record last season when allowing fewer than 68.9 points.
  • Last year, the 68.9 points per game the Red Raiders put up were only 0.2 fewer points than the Lions gave up (69.1).
  • Texas Tech had an 8-4 record last season when scoring more than 69.1 points.

Texas A&M-Commerce Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 LeTourneau W 96-41 Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
11/10/2023 UNT Dallas W 80-56 Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
11/15/2023 @ New Mexico L 75-74 The Pit
11/17/2023 @ Texas Tech - United Supermarkets Arena
11/20/2023 Utah Tech - Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
11/29/2023 @ Washington State - Beasley Coliseum

