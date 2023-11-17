The Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-0) aim to extend a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (2-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Texas A&M-Commerce Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Texas Tech 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Lions scored an average of 65.6 points per game last year, just 1.2 fewer points than the 66.8 the Red Raiders gave up to opponents.

Texas A&M-Commerce had a 7-4 record last season when allowing fewer than 68.9 points.

Last year, the 68.9 points per game the Red Raiders put up were only 0.2 fewer points than the Lions gave up (69.1).

Texas Tech had an 8-4 record last season when scoring more than 69.1 points.

