The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-3) will look to end a three-game road slide when squaring off against the TCU Horned Frogs (3-0) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Schollmaier Arena, airing at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

TCU vs. Mississippi Valley State Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN+

TCU Stats Insights

The Horned Frogs shot 45.4% from the field last season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 46.2% the Delta Devils allowed to opponents.

In games TCU shot higher than 46.2% from the field, it went 13-4 overall.

The Delta Devils ranked 328th in rebounding in college basketball. The Horned Frogs finished 86th.

Last year, the Horned Frogs scored 75.3 points per game, only 0.5 more points than the 74.8 the Delta Devils allowed.

TCU went 17-1 last season when scoring more than 74.8 points.

TCU Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home last season, TCU scored 5.5 more points per game (77.9) than it did on the road (72.4).

In 2022-23, the Horned Frogs ceded 63.5 points per game at home. In road games, they allowed 76.3.

In home games, TCU averaged 0.4 more treys per game (5.4) than away from home (5). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (30.2%) compared to away from home (28.5%).

TCU Upcoming Schedule