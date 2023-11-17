The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-3) will look to end a three-game road slide when squaring off against the TCU Horned Frogs (3-0) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Schollmaier Arena, airing at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

TCU vs. Mississippi Valley State Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

TCU Stats Insights

  • The Horned Frogs shot 45.4% from the field last season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 46.2% the Delta Devils allowed to opponents.
  • In games TCU shot higher than 46.2% from the field, it went 13-4 overall.
  • The Delta Devils ranked 328th in rebounding in college basketball. The Horned Frogs finished 86th.
  • Last year, the Horned Frogs scored 75.3 points per game, only 0.5 more points than the 74.8 the Delta Devils allowed.
  • TCU went 17-1 last season when scoring more than 74.8 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

TCU Home & Away Comparison

  • When playing at home last season, TCU scored 5.5 more points per game (77.9) than it did on the road (72.4).
  • In 2022-23, the Horned Frogs ceded 63.5 points per game at home. In road games, they allowed 76.3.
  • In home games, TCU averaged 0.4 more treys per game (5.4) than away from home (5). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (30.2%) compared to away from home (28.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

TCU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Southern W 108-75 Schollmaier Arena
11/9/2023 Omaha W 82-60 Schollmaier Arena
11/14/2023 UT Rio Grande Valley W 88-55 Schollmaier Arena
11/17/2023 Mississippi Valley State - Schollmaier Arena
11/21/2023 Alcorn State - Schollmaier Arena
11/27/2023 Houston Christian - Schollmaier Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.