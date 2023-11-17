How to Watch TCU vs. Mississippi Valley State on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-3) will look to end a three-game road slide when squaring off against the TCU Horned Frogs (3-0) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Schollmaier Arena, airing at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
TCU vs. Mississippi Valley State Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games
TCU Stats Insights
- The Horned Frogs shot 45.4% from the field last season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 46.2% the Delta Devils allowed to opponents.
- In games TCU shot higher than 46.2% from the field, it went 13-4 overall.
- The Delta Devils ranked 328th in rebounding in college basketball. The Horned Frogs finished 86th.
- Last year, the Horned Frogs scored 75.3 points per game, only 0.5 more points than the 74.8 the Delta Devils allowed.
- TCU went 17-1 last season when scoring more than 74.8 points.
TCU Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home last season, TCU scored 5.5 more points per game (77.9) than it did on the road (72.4).
- In 2022-23, the Horned Frogs ceded 63.5 points per game at home. In road games, they allowed 76.3.
- In home games, TCU averaged 0.4 more treys per game (5.4) than away from home (5). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (30.2%) compared to away from home (28.5%).
TCU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Southern
|W 108-75
|Schollmaier Arena
|11/9/2023
|Omaha
|W 82-60
|Schollmaier Arena
|11/14/2023
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|W 88-55
|Schollmaier Arena
|11/17/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|-
|Schollmaier Arena
|11/21/2023
|Alcorn State
|-
|Schollmaier Arena
|11/27/2023
|Houston Christian
|-
|Schollmaier Arena
