The San Antonio Spurs (3-8) square off against the Sacramento Kings (6-4) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday at Frost Bank Center. Victor Wembanyama of the Spurs is a player to watch in this contest.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Kings

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Friday, November 17 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Frost Bank Center

Frost Bank Center Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN, CW35, NBCS-CA

Spurs' Last Game

The Spurs lost their previous game to the Thunder, 123-87, on Tuesday. Zach Collins was their leading scorer with 13 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Zach Collins 13 8 1 0 0 1 Julian Champagnie 13 3 3 4 3 3 Devin Vassell 12 3 4 2 1 1

Spurs Players to Watch

Wembanyama posts 15.7 points, 7.3 boards and 1.7 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 2.0 steals (eighth in league) and 1.7 blocks.

Devin Vassell's numbers on the season are 20.7 points, 3.0 boards and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 55.0% from the floor and 31.3% from downtown, with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Keldon Johnson is posting 14.0 points, 4.0 assists and 6.0 boards per contest.

Collins' numbers on the season are 10.7 points, 5.0 assists and 5.7 boards per contest.

Tre Jones averages 9.0 points, 4.3 boards and 6.0 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.0 blocks.

