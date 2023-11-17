The Sacramento Kings (6-4) will look to continue a four-game winning streak when they visit the San Antonio Spurs (3-8) on November 17, 2023 at Frost Bank Center.

Spurs vs. Kings Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN

Spurs vs Kings Additional Info

Spurs Stats Insights

The Spurs' 46.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points lower than the Kings have allowed to their opponents (48.9%).

San Antonio is 1-2 when it shoots better than 48.9% from the field.

The Spurs are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 11th.

The Spurs average just 3.4 fewer points per game (110.6) than the Kings give up to opponents (114).

When it scores more than 114 points, San Antonio is 3-2.

Spurs Home & Away Comparison

The Spurs put up 116.8 points per game at home, 11.3 more than away (105.5). On defense they concede 121.2 per game, 5.3 fewer points than on the road (126.5).

This year the Spurs are picking up more assists at home (31.8 per game) than on the road (27.3).

Spurs Injuries