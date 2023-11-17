Spurs vs. Kings: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The San Antonio Spurs (3-8) are underdogs (+6.5) as they try to end a six-game losing streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (6-4) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Frost Bank Center. The game airs on ESPN, CW35, and NBCS-CA. The point total in the matchup is set at 235.5.
Spurs vs. Kings Odds & Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV: ESPN, CW35, and NBCS-CA
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Kings
|-6.5
|235.5
Spurs Betting Records & Stats
- San Antonio has played five games this season that have gone over 235.5 combined points scored.
- San Antonio's games this season have had an average of 234.7 points, 0.8 fewer points than this game's total.
- San Antonio has a 4-7-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Spurs have been underdogs in 10 games this season and have come away with the win two times (20%) in those contests.
- This season, San Antonio has won two of its seven games when it is the underdog by at least +195 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies San Antonio has a 33.9% chance of walking away with the win.
Spurs vs Kings Additional Info
Spurs vs. Kings Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 235.5
|% of Games Over 235.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Kings
|5
|50%
|114.6
|225.2
|114
|238.1
|229.1
|Spurs
|5
|45.5%
|110.6
|225.2
|124.1
|238.1
|228.3
Additional Spurs Insights & Trends
- San Antonio has been better against the spread at home (2-3-0) than on the road (2-4-0) this year.
- The Spurs put up only 3.4 fewer points per game (110.6) than the Kings give up to opponents (114).
- San Antonio is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when it scores more than 114 points.
Spurs vs. Kings Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Spurs
|4-7
|3-4
|9-2
|Kings
|6-4
|0-1
|5-5
Spurs vs. Kings Point Insights
|Spurs
|Kings
|110.6
|114.6
|22
|10
|3-2
|4-0
|3-2
|4-0
|124.1
|114
|30
|18
|1-0
|3-1
|1-0
|2-2
