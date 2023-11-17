The San Antonio Spurs (3-8) are underdogs (+6.5) as they try to end a six-game losing streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (6-4) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Frost Bank Center. The game airs on ESPN, CW35, and NBCS-CA. The point total in the matchup is set at 235.5.

Spurs vs. Kings Odds & Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN, CW35, and NBCS-CA

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kings -6.5 235.5

Spurs Betting Records & Stats

San Antonio has played five games this season that have gone over 235.5 combined points scored.

San Antonio's games this season have had an average of 234.7 points, 0.8 fewer points than this game's total.

San Antonio has a 4-7-0 record against the spread this year.

The Spurs have been underdogs in 10 games this season and have come away with the win two times (20%) in those contests.

This season, San Antonio has won two of its seven games when it is the underdog by at least +195 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies San Antonio has a 33.9% chance of walking away with the win.

Spurs vs Kings Additional Info

Spurs vs. Kings Over/Under Stats

Games Over 235.5 % of Games Over 235.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kings 5 50% 114.6 225.2 114 238.1 229.1 Spurs 5 45.5% 110.6 225.2 124.1 238.1 228.3

Additional Spurs Insights & Trends

San Antonio has been better against the spread at home (2-3-0) than on the road (2-4-0) this year.

The Spurs put up only 3.4 fewer points per game (110.6) than the Kings give up to opponents (114).

San Antonio is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when it scores more than 114 points.

Spurs vs. Kings Betting Splits

Spurs and Kings Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Spurs 4-7 3-4 9-2 Kings 6-4 0-1 5-5

Spurs vs. Kings Point Insights

Spurs Kings 110.6 Points Scored (PG) 114.6 22 NBA Rank (PPG) 10 3-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 4-0 3-2 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 4-0 124.1 Points Allowed (PG) 114 30 NBA Rank (PAPG) 18 1-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 3-1 1-0 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 2-2

