On Friday, November 17, 2023 at Frost Bank Center, the San Antonio Spurs (3-8) will attempt to snap a three-game home losing streak when squaring off versus the Sacramento Kings (6-4), airing at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, CW35, and NBCS-CA.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Spurs vs. Kings matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Spurs vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, CW35, and NBCS-CA

ESPN, CW35, and NBCS-CA Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Frost Bank Center

Spurs vs. Kings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kings Moneyline Spurs Moneyline BetMGM Kings (-5.5) 232.5 -250 +195 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Kings (-6.5) 234 -280 +230 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Spurs vs Kings Additional Info

Spurs vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Kings average 114.6 points per game (10th in the league) while giving up 114 per contest (18th in the NBA). They have a +6 scoring differential overall.

The Spurs are being outscored by 13.5 points per game, with a -148 scoring differential overall. They put up 110.6 points per game (21st in NBA), and give up 124.1 per contest (30th in league).

The two teams combine to score 225.2 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than this matchup's point total.

These two teams give up 238.1 points per game combined, 5.6 more points than the over/under for this contest.

Sacramento has put together a 6-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

San Antonio has compiled a 4-7-0 ATS record so far this year.

Spurs and Kings NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Spurs +50000 +25000 - Kings +6600 +2500 -

