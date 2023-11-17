Shiner High School is on the road versus Holland High School on Friday, November 17 at 7:00 PM CT, in 2A - action.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Shiner vs. Holland Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Friday, November 17 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Holland, TX

Holland, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Bell County Games This Week

Belton High School at Randle High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Brenham, TX

Brenham, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Rogers High School at Comfort High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Shelton, TX

Shelton, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Lavaca County Games This Week

Sacred Heart Catholic School at Sacred Heart School of Muenster