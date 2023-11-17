Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Shelby County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Shelby County, Texas, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Shelby County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Joaquin High School at Waskom High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Waskom, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
