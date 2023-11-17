Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in San Saba County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school football in San Saba County, Texas this week, we've got what you need below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
San Saba County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Bronte High School at Richland Springs High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Mertzon, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.