The Ole Miss Rebels (3-0) will be attempting to continue a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the Sam Houston Bearkats (1-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at C.M. 'Tad' Smith Coliseum. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Sam Houston vs. Ole Miss Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: C.M. 'Tad' Smith Coliseum in University, Florida

C.M. 'Tad' Smith Coliseum in University, Florida TV: SEC Network+

Sam Houston Stats Insights

The Bearkats shot at a 45.6% rate from the field last season, 1.9 percentage points greater than the 43.7% shooting opponents of the Rebels averaged.

Last season, Sam Houston had a 17-1 record in games the team collectively shot over 43.7% from the field.

The Rebels ranked 48th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Bearkats ranked 48th.

The Bearkats' 72.2 points per game last year were only 3.1 more points than the 69.1 the Rebels allowed.

Sam Houston went 14-1 last season when it scored more than 69.1 points.

Sam Houston Home & Away Comparison

Sam Houston averaged 79.8 points per game at home last season, and 65.3 away.

The Bearkats allowed 53.2 points per game at home last season, and 64.2 away.

At home, Sam Houston knocked down 8.9 trifectas per game last season, 1.4 more than it averaged away (7.5). Sam Houston's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (39.5%) than on the road (35.5%).

