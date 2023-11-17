Comfort High School will host Rogers High School on Friday, November 17 at 7:00 PM CT.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Rogers vs. Comfort Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 17
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Shelton, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Bell County Games This Week

Shiner High School at Holland High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Holland, TX
  • Conference: 2A -
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Belton High School at Randle High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Brenham, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.