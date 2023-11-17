On Friday, November 17 at 7:00 PM CT, Port Neches-Groves High School is away from home versus Rouse High School.

Port Neches vs. Rouse Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 17
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Katy, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Williamson County Games This Week

Brackett High School at Granger High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 16
  • Location: Southwest legacy, TX
  • Conference: 2A -
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Sharyland Pioneer at Liberty Hill High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: San Antonio, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Angleton High School at Cedar Park High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Waller, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Jefferson County Games This Week

Cuero High School at Hamshire Fannett High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Katy, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

