Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Port Neches-Groves High School vs. Rouse High School Game - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, November 17 at 7:00 PM CT, Port Neches-Groves High School is away from home versus Rouse High School.
Port Neches vs. Rouse Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Katy, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Williamson County Games This Week
Brackett High School at Granger High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Southwest legacy, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sharyland Pioneer at Liberty Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Angleton High School at Cedar Park High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Waller, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Jefferson County Games This Week
Cuero High School at Hamshire Fannett High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Katy, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
