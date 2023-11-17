Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Odem High School vs. Lexington High School Game - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Odem High School is on the road versus Lexington High School on Friday, November 17 at 7:00 PM CT.
Odem vs. Lexington Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Yoakum, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other San Patricio County Games This Week
Ingleside High School at Bandera High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Pleasanton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sinton High School at Lago Vista High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: San Antonio , TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alamo Heights High School at Gregory-Portland High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 18
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
