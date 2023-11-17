The North Texas Mean Green (2-1) face the LSU Tigers (1-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at TD Arena. It starts at 11:30 AM ET on ESPNU.

North Texas vs. LSU Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET

Where: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina

TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina TV: ESPNU

North Texas Stats Insights

The Mean Green's 43.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.1 percentage points lower than the Tigers allowed to their opponents (44.7%).

Last season, North Texas had a 14-1 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 44.7% from the field.

The Mean Green were the 251st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Tigers finished 72nd.

The Mean Green scored an average of 64.5 points per game last year, 6.2 fewer points than the 70.7 the Tigers allowed to opponents.

North Texas went 8-0 last season when it scored more than 70.7 points.

North Texas Home & Away Comparison

North Texas put up more points at home (65.6 per game) than away (63.5) last season.

The Mean Green conceded fewer points at home (53.0 per game) than on the road (59.8) last season.

North Texas drained more 3-pointers at home (7.8 per game) than away (7.5) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (35.2%) than on the road (36.1%).

North Texas Upcoming Schedule