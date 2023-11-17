Benjamin High School will host Newcastle High School in 1A - action on Friday, November 17 at 7:00 PM CT.

Newcastle vs. Benjamin Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 17
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Hamlin, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Knox County Games This Week

Happy High School at Knox City High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Petersburg, TX
  • Conference: 1A -
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Young County Games This Week

Graham High School at West Plains High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Childress, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

