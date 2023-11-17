Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Newcastle High School vs. Benjamin High School Game - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Benjamin High School will host Newcastle High School in 1A - action on Friday, November 17 at 7:00 PM CT.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Newcastle vs. Benjamin Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Hamlin, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Knox County Games This Week
Happy High School at Knox City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Petersburg, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Young County Games This Week
Graham High School at West Plains High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Childress, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.