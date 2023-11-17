Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Milam County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Milam County, Texas, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Milam County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Caldwell High School at Cameron Yoe High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Cameron, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 19
- How to Stream: Watch Here
