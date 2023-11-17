There is an exciting high school matchup -- Grace Community School vs. Liberty Christian School -- in Prosper, TX on Friday, November 17, beginning at 6:30 PM CT.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Liberty Chr. vs. Grace Community Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Friday, November 17 Game Time: 6:30 PM CT

6:30 PM CT Location: Prosper, TX

Prosper, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Smith County Games This Week

Lindale High School at Iowa Colony High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Bryan, TX

Bryan, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

El Campo High School at Chapel Hill High School - Tyler

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Spring, TX

Spring, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Arp High School at Harmony High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17

7:30 PM CT on November 17 Location: Hallsville, TX

Hallsville, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Denton County Games This Week

Bells High School at Denton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Denton, TX

Denton, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Tascosa High School at Northwest High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Abilene, TX

Abilene, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Aubrey High School at Van High School