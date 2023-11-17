This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Knox County, Texas. To learn how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Grayson County
  • Bowie County
  • Gaines County
  • Archer County
  • Reeves County
  • Hood County
  • Upshur County
  • Newton County
  • Parker County
  • Cochran County

    • Knox County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Happy High School at Knox City High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
    • Location: Knox City, TX
    • Conference: 1A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.