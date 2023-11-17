Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jeff Davis County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Jeff Davis County, Texas, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Jeff Davis County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sanderson High School at Fort Davis High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Fort Davis, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
