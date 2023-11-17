How to Watch Houston vs. Utah on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
A pair of streaking squads square off when the No. 6 Houston Cougars (4-0) visit the Utah Utes (3-0) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET. The Cougars are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Utes, victors in three in a row.
Houston vs. Utah Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN
Houston Stats Insights
- The Cougars shot 45.9% from the field last season, 6.1 percentage points higher than the 39.8% the Utes allowed to opponents.
- Houston went 26-0 when it shot better than 39.8% from the field.
- The Utes ranked 16th in rebounding in college basketball. The Cougars finished 13th.
- Last year, the 74.9 points per game the Cougars put up were 11.1 more points than the Utes allowed (63.8).
- Houston went 27-1 last season when scoring more than 63.8 points.
Houston Home & Away Comparison
- Houston averaged 77.3 points per game when playing at home last year. Away from home, it averaged 75.6 points per contest.
- The Cougars allowed 54.4 points per game in home games last season, compared to 60.9 when playing on the road.
- Houston drained 7.9 three-pointers per game with a 34.0% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 0.9 fewer threes and 5.3% points worse than it averaged away from home (8.8, 39.3%).
Houston Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/11/2023
|Texas A&M-CC
|W 82-50
|Fertitta Center
|11/13/2023
|Stetson
|W 79-48
|Fertitta Center
|11/16/2023
|Towson
|W 65-49
|TD Arena
|11/17/2023
|Utah
|-
|TD Arena
|11/24/2023
|Montana
|-
|Fertitta Center
|12/1/2023
|@ Xavier
|-
|Cintas Center
