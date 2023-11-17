The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Harrison County, Texas this week, we've got what you need.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Briscoe County
  • Wise County
  • Shelby County
  • Falls County
  • Bowie County
  • Hamilton County
  • Grayson County
  • Tarrant County
  • Hood County
  • Reeves County

    • Harrison County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Marshall High School at Midlothian Heritage High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
    • Location: Athens, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.