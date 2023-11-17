Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Harrison County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Harrison County, Texas has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and information on how to watch them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Harrison County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Joaquin High School at Waskom High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Waskom, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.