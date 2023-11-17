Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hardeman County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Hardeman County, Texas has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.
Hardeman County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wichita Christian School at Chillicothe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Chillicothe, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Quanah High School at Petrolia High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Petrolia, TX
- Conference: 2A - District 9
- How to Stream: Watch Here
