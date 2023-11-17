Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Glen Rose High School vs. Perryton High School Game - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, November 17 at 7:00 PM CT, Glen Rose High School plays away from home against Perryton High School.
Glen Rose vs. Perryton Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Iowa Park, TX
