Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Glasscock County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball competition in Glasscock County, Texas is on the schedule today, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Glasscock County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Eula High School at Garden City High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Garden City, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
