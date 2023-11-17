Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Frio County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Frio County, Texas today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Frio County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dilley High School at Harmony School of Excellence - Laredo
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Laredo, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
