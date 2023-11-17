Searching for how to stream high school football games in Comanche County, Texas this week? We've got what you need.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • Comanche County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Comanche High School at Scurry-Rosser High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
    • Location: Burleson, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

