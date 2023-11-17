High school football competition in Coke County, Texas is on the schedule this week, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

Coke County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Bronte High School at Richland Springs High School