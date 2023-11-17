The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Bosque County, Texas this week, we've got the information.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

Bosque County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Iredell High School at Bynum High School