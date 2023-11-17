Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bexar County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Bexar County, Texas, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Bexar County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Southside High School at New Braunfels High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: New Braunfels, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
