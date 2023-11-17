Jacksboro High School is hosting Bells High School at 7:00 PM CT on Friday, November 17.

Bells vs. Jacksboro Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 17
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Denton, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Grayson County Games This Week

Whitesboro High School at Bushland High School

  • Game Time: 5:45 PM CT on November 16
  • Location: Vernon, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Bushland High School at Whitesboro High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 16
  • Location: Vernon, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Grandview High School at Pottsboro High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 16
  • Location: Mesquite, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Bells High School at Denton High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Denton, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Carthage High School at Van Alstyne High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Mt. Pleasant, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

