On Friday, November 17, Denton High School will host Bells High School, beginning at 7:00 PM CT.

Bells vs. Denton Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 17
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Denton, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Denton County Games This Week

Liberty Christian School at Grace Community School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Prosper, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Tascosa High School at Northwest High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Abilene, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Aubrey High School at Van High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Royse City, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Grayson County Games This Week

Whitesboro High School at Bushland High School

  • Game Time: 5:45 PM CT on November 16
  • Location: Vernon, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Bushland High School at Whitesboro High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 16
  • Location: Vernon, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Grandview High School at Pottsboro High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 16
  • Location: Mesquite, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Bells High School at Jacksboro High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Denton, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Carthage High School at Van Alstyne High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Mt. Pleasant, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

