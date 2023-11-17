Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bell County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 2:53 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Bell County, Texas today, we've got you covered below.
Bell County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Academy High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Little River, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gateway College Prep School at Academy High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Little River, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
