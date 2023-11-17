Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Austin County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in Austin County, Texas, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Austin County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Bellville High School at Madisonville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Klein, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.