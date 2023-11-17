Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Alvarado High School vs. Celina High School Game - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, November 17 at 7:30 PM CT, Celina High School will host Alvarado High School.
Alvarado vs. Celina Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
- Location: Saginaw, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Collin County Games This Week
Lake Highlands High School at Prosper High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Prosper, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Highland Park High School - Dallas at McKinney High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Allen High School at Martin High School - Arlington
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Allen, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wakeland High School at Lancaster High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Birdville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Forney High School at Lone Star High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Allen, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Longview High School at Reedy High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Mesquite, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Anna High School at China Spring
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Joshua, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McKinney High School at Highland Park High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Highland Park, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
DeSoto High School at Wylie East High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Arlington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lovejoy High School at Ennis High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Sadler, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
LaVega High School - Waco at Panther Creek High School - Frisco
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Frisco, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Connally High School at Jasper High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Palestine, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Melissa High School at South Oak Cliff High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 18
- Location: Frisco, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Johnson County Games This Week
Grandview High School at Pottsboro High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Mesquite, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
