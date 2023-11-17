The San Jose State Spartans (2-1) and the Abilene Christian Wildcats (1-2) take the floor in a matchup with no set line at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET on ESPN Networks.

Abilene Christian vs. San Jose State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 3:15 PM ET

3:15 PM ET TV: ESPN Networks

ESPN Networks Where: Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands Venue: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Wildcats Betting Records & Stats

Abilene Christian and its opponent combined to hit the over 14 out of 25 times last season.

Against the spread, the Wildcats were 8-17-0 last season.

San Jose State (19-11-0 ATS) covered the spread 63.3% of the time, 31.3% more often than Abilene Christian (8-17-0) last year.

Abilene Christian vs. San Jose State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total San Jose State 67.5 142.5 66.2 137.3 133.9 Abilene Christian 75.0 142.5 71.1 137.3 142.0

Additional Abilene Christian Insights & Trends

The Wildcats scored an average of 75.0 points per game last year, 8.8 more points than the 66.2 the Spartans gave up to opponents.

Abilene Christian put together an 8-6 ATS record and an 11-7 overall record last season in games it scored more than 66.2 points.

Abilene Christian vs. San Jose State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) San Jose State 19-11-0 17-13-0 Abilene Christian 8-17-0 14-11-0

Abilene Christian vs. San Jose State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

San Jose State Abilene Christian 12-3 Home Record 9-5 5-8 Away Record 4-8 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 5-5-0 7-5-0 Away ATS Record 3-8-0 70.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.3 65.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.5 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

