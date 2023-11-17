Abilene Christian vs. San Jose State November 17 Tickets & Start Time
The Abilene Christian Wildcats (1-0) face the San Jose State Spartans (2-0) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. This contest will tip off at 3:15 PM ET on ESPN Networks.
Abilene Christian vs. San Jose State Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 3:15 PM ET
- TV: ESPN Networks
Abilene Christian Top Players (2022-23)
- Tobias Cameron: 9.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Damien Daniels: 8.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Airion Simmons: 9.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Ali Abdou Dibba: 9.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Immanuel Allen: 10.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
San Jose State Top Players (2022-23)
- Omari Moore: 17.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Sage Tolbert: 8.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Alvaro Cardenas Torre: 10.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Robert Vaihola: 7.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Ibrahima Diallo: 6.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.7 BLK
Abilene Christian vs. San Jose State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|San Jose State Rank
|San Jose State AVG
|Abilene Christian AVG
|Abilene Christian Rank
|286th
|67.5
|Points Scored
|75.0
|95th
|64th
|66.2
|Points Allowed
|71.1
|211th
|29th
|35.1
|Rebounds
|29.6
|298th
|28th
|10.6
|Off. Rebounds
|8.9
|142nd
|149th
|7.6
|3pt Made
|7.0
|219th
|249th
|12.2
|Assists
|15.7
|24th
|104th
|11.1
|Turnovers
|12.3
|224th
