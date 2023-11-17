The San Jose State Spartans (2-1) go up against the Abilene Christian Wildcats (1-2) at 3:15 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Abilene Christian vs. San Jose State Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET
  • Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Abilene Christian Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats shot 45.2% from the field, 3.3% higher than the 41.9% the Spartans' opponents shot last season.
  • Abilene Christian put together an 11-7 straight up record in games it shot better than 41.9% from the field.
  • The Spartans ranked 28th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Wildcats ranked 142nd.
  • The Wildcats averaged 8.8 more points per game last year (75) than the Spartans allowed (66.2).
  • When it scored more than 66.2 points last season, Abilene Christian went 11-7.

Abilene Christian Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Abilene Christian scored 81.3 points per game last season, 9.8 more than it averaged on the road (71.5).
  • The Wildcats conceded fewer points at home (64 per game) than on the road (78.2) last season.
  • Abilene Christian made more 3-pointers at home (7.4 per game) than away (6.8) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.9%) than on the road (36.8%).

Abilene Christian Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Oklahoma State W 64-59 Gallagher-Iba Arena
11/10/2023 @ NC State L 84-64 PNC Arena
11/14/2023 Prairie View A&M L 79-74 Teague Center
11/17/2023 San Jose State - Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/29/2023 @ UT Arlington - College Park Center
12/2/2023 SFA - Teague Center

