The San Jose State Spartans (2-1) go up against the Abilene Christian Wildcats (1-2) at 3:15 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Abilene Christian vs. San Jose State Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Abilene Christian Stats Insights

The Wildcats shot 45.2% from the field, 3.3% higher than the 41.9% the Spartans' opponents shot last season.

Abilene Christian put together an 11-7 straight up record in games it shot better than 41.9% from the field.

The Spartans ranked 28th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Wildcats ranked 142nd.

The Wildcats averaged 8.8 more points per game last year (75) than the Spartans allowed (66.2).

When it scored more than 66.2 points last season, Abilene Christian went 11-7.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Abilene Christian Home & Away Comparison

At home, Abilene Christian scored 81.3 points per game last season, 9.8 more than it averaged on the road (71.5).

The Wildcats conceded fewer points at home (64 per game) than on the road (78.2) last season.

Abilene Christian made more 3-pointers at home (7.4 per game) than away (6.8) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.9%) than on the road (36.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Abilene Christian Upcoming Schedule