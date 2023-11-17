How to Watch Abilene Christian vs. San Jose State on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 8:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Jose State Spartans (2-1) go up against the Abilene Christian Wildcats (1-2) at 3:15 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Abilene Christian vs. San Jose State Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET
- Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Abilene Christian Stats Insights
- The Wildcats shot 45.2% from the field, 3.3% higher than the 41.9% the Spartans' opponents shot last season.
- Abilene Christian put together an 11-7 straight up record in games it shot better than 41.9% from the field.
- The Spartans ranked 28th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Wildcats ranked 142nd.
- The Wildcats averaged 8.8 more points per game last year (75) than the Spartans allowed (66.2).
- When it scored more than 66.2 points last season, Abilene Christian went 11-7.
Abilene Christian Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Abilene Christian scored 81.3 points per game last season, 9.8 more than it averaged on the road (71.5).
- The Wildcats conceded fewer points at home (64 per game) than on the road (78.2) last season.
- Abilene Christian made more 3-pointers at home (7.4 per game) than away (6.8) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.9%) than on the road (36.8%).
Abilene Christian Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Oklahoma State
|W 64-59
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ NC State
|L 84-64
|PNC Arena
|11/14/2023
|Prairie View A&M
|L 79-74
|Teague Center
|11/17/2023
|San Jose State
|-
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/29/2023
|@ UT Arlington
|-
|College Park Center
|12/2/2023
|SFA
|-
|Teague Center
